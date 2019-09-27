Madelia High School student arrested for shooting threat

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A student at Madelia High School is under arrest after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.
Madelia Police Department says the student made threats toward other students throughout the day yesterday and school administrators were notified after school was ending.
A search warrant was conducted at the boy's home but police found no evidence a plan or any firearms to carry out the alleged threats.
Police say that while there is no threat to student's safety, they will station more officers at the school today.
The boy is currently being held at Watonwan County Jail. Classes at the high school will continue today as usual.
