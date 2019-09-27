Mankato East hosts 15th class Hall of Fame induction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato East High School held its Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday afternoon.
The ceremony recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the school's athletic program and beyond.
There were six inductees in the 2019 class during Friday’s ceremony.
“In all of our inductees, you look at what they’ve accomplished in high school, first and foremost, but what they’ve done beyond high school too is a major criteria point,” Mankato East Activity Director Todd Waterbury said.
Tim Knowles is one of the individuals inducted who embodies that.
Knowles graduated in the class of 1983 as the team captain for the football, basketball and baseball programs.
All of Knowles' achievements landed him the opportunity to play college ball, although he chose to enlist in the U.S. Army.
In 23 years, he served two tours in Iraq and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
Knowles attributes high school sports for his success in the military.
“The importance of athletics helping shape me made me a more successful soldier in the United States Army. Athletics, you’ve got to have certain values and certain ways you look at things which really rolls very easily to being in the military,” Knowles said.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held every other year and this is the 15th class.
