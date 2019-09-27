Mankato Regional Airport gets grant offer for airport improvements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $986 million to airports across the United States to go toward airport infrastructure and the Mankato Regional Airport is one of them.
The grant offer of more than $330,000 for design services includes improvements to taxiways, maintaining pavement and holding bays, which are built for smaller airplanes to pull over into before they can get to the main runway.
Mankato is the second busiest airport in the state behind Minneapolis-St. Paul.
“What that pays for is, we hire a consultant because airport design is very specialized work and they perform all the design phase work that gets us up to construction and then once that is approved by the FAA, the FAA will again offer us money for construction, the overall construction project will be about $2.2 million dollars,” said Mankato assistant city engineer, Michael McCarty.
The grant offer comes at the same time as exponential growth in Minnesota State University’s aviation program that McCarty said now has more than 400 students. MSU’s aviation is the only four-year accredited aviation program in Minnesota.
