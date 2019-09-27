Minnesota pro-cannabis parties gear up for 2020 campaign

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) - In Minnesota, two new pro-cannabis political parties that have guaranteed spots on the state ballot gear up for the 2020 campaign.
The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party gained major-party status after their candidates performed better than 5% in two statewide elections in 2018.
The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party sent petitions to the governor and others proposing the decriminalization of cannabis.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.