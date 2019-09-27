Schell’s Brewing Company addresses social media post concerning well-being of deer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm has had deer on their property for 159 years.
They've recently come under fire via a social media post by an individual that is concerned about the health and well-being of the deer.
On Sept. 22, a concerned visitor of the brewery posted pictures of the deer on Facebook saying they were “thin and sick” and that the enclosure “has nothing but dirt and trees."
“It comes from a good place, but now we’re at a point where we feel that it’s becoming unproductive and it’s starting to present maybe a danger,” said vice president of operations, fro Schell Brewing Company, Kyle Marti.
Visitors are throwing food in the enclosure that could cause harm to the deer.
“Some of the things that we’ve found are orange peels, oranges, mushrooms, some chicken, chicken bones, a burrito wrapped in paper, plastic, things like that,” said Marti.
The food, paper and plastic thrown in could be a danger to the employees as well.
“My brother and my employees at the brewery have to go inside the pen, which the deer are super aggressive right now and in our history at the brewery, we’ve had one of our former presidents get gored by a deer during this time, again, while it came from a good place, it’s presenting a danger that needs to be addressed,” said Marti.
Marti said the deer are fed a premium feed and have alfalfa readily available to the deer 24/7 and the disheveled look of the deer is due to the changing of the seasons and the time of year and he has also addressed the situation on the brewery’s Facebook page.
“We get a complaint, one or two every season, usually comes out when the deer are changing their coats over, right now they’re getting ready to put on their winter coats so they’re shedding, the fawns are actually nursing still and the moms tend to look a little thin, so they’re getting some nutrients expended by nursing so all these things are kind of part of it,” said Marti.
An officer from the New Ulm Police Department, who is also the Animal Control Officer, was dispatched by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and he assessed the enclosure and sent his findings to the DNR.
“I looked at the deer, I looked at the feed they have and I looked at the rack on the buck alone and that tells me that there’s plenty of nutrients when you look at the size of the antlers on the buck,” said Cpl. Keith Anderson of the New Ulm Police Department and Animal Control Officer for the city.
Anderson said the DNR was satisfied with his findings. The Martis also have a deworming program for the deer and provide mineral blocks.
“We take these concerns very seriously. If we were in fact doing something that was harming, we would address that immediately and have taken steps to make sure that these deer receive the best care that they can,” said Marti.
Marti said they’ve been doing their best to plant grass along with the forage provided and the fawns will be moved to a certified deer farm soon to avoid incest and provide safety for the young bucks.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.