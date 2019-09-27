Stick a Fork in Cancer fundraiser on Oct. 10th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual Stick a Fork in Cancer fundraiser benefiting area cancer patients is set for Thursday, October 10th.
Dollars raised that day go toward the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, Live Strong at the YMCA and the American Cancer Society of Blue Earth County.
The JZ Cancer Fund also needs $200,000 to meet their million-dollar goal for their Box Love Campaign, which provides individualized care packages for patients.
Money that the JZ Cancer Fund recieves from the event will go to the campaign.
In all, 27 restaurants will donate part of their proceeds from that day.
“Everything from breakfast goodies, bagels, doughnuts and breakfast foods all the way to fine dining. So, we really urge the community members to go out, participate and help support this event,” says Tami Paulsen, director of the JZ Cancer Fund.
For more information and a list of restaurants visit here: https://www.mankatoareafoundation.com/stick-a-fork-in-cancer/
