Upcoming memorial service for lost children’s lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The memorial service will be held from 1p.m. to 3p.m. at the One Bright Star’s Children’s Memorial in Erlandson Park.
The memorial has the names of lost loved ones on the wall and pavement. There will be roses, a dove release and refreshments.
One Bright Star is a non-profit organization that is a resource for grieving families who have lost a child to death.
To learn how to add a name to the memorial or more information follow this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.