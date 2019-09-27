Weis, others honored by Blackbaud for fundraising efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blackbaud honored Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Greg Weis as a Prime Officer at a recent Foundation Board luncheon.
Weis currently serves as Minnesota State’s assistant director of athletics for development and revenue generation.
The distinction puts Weis in the top 5% of development officers nationally.
Development officers must make a minimum of 140 face-to-face donor visits, which must include at least 25 gift proposals of more than $25,000.
Weis was also honored for this accomplishment in 2018, becoming only the second development officer in Minnesota State University, Mankato history to achieve this accomplishment.
Additionally, Weis and two other MSU development officers were recognized for achieving over 200 face-to-face visits with donors, making the group the second in MSU Foundation’s history to achieve this feat. Furthermore, the accomplishment ranks Weis and the two other development officers in the top 3% of major gift development officers nationally.
“We are certainly very proud of Greg’s accomplishments,” MSU-Mankato’s Director of Athletics, Kevin Buisman, said. “Private support of scholarships, capital projects and other program needs is the lifeblood of Maverick Athletics and our coaches and student-athletes are fortunate to have someone like Greg working so diligently on their behalf.”
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.