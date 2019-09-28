Cause of deadly Calif. boat fire still a mystery, official says

In this Sept. 2, 2019 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a dive boat is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast. Thursday, Sept. 12, brought a disclosure from the National Transportation Safety Board that all six crew members were asleep aboard the Conception on Sept. 2 when the deadly blaze broke out and killed 34 people. (Source: Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)