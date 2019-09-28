DNR: Check for invasive species when removing docks, equipment for season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding lake property owners to check boats, trailers, docks, lifts and other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing them for the season.
The DNR is reminding lake property owners of the importance of checking for invasive species, as several new zebra mussel confirmations in recent years were reported by people removing docks, boats and boat lifts.
“These late summer/early fall confirmations are the result of Minnesotans being more vigilant and checking for invasive species when taking equipment out of the water,” DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Heidi Wolf said.
The DNR recommends these steps for lake property owners:
- Look on the posts, wheels and underwater support bars of docks and lifts, as well as any parts of boats, pontoons and rafts that may have been submerged in water for an extended period.
- Hire DNR-permitted lake service provider businesses to install or remove boats, docks, lifts and other water-related equipment. These businesses have attended training on Minnesota’s aquatic invasive species laws and many have experience identifying and removing invasive species.
- Contact your area DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if you think you have discovered an invasive species that has not already been confirmed in your lake.
More information is available on the aquatic invasive species website.
