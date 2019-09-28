Gustavus Adolphus College seeking $225 million to complete transition to public institution

Scott Anderson, the Board of Trustees Chair, told Friday’s attendees of the annual Homecoming Weekend Alumni Awards Banquet that the commitments to Show the World include three of the five largest gifts in Gustavus’ history, which also includes including a landmark $40 million gift for the Nobel Hall of Science expansion and renovation, new scholarships, and the College’s endowment; a $25 million grant that included $10 million in dedicated funding for the Center for Career Development; and a $10 million commitment that included challenge funding for the Nobel Hall of Science and scholarships for National Merit Scholars.