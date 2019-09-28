Minneopa State Park to host Harvest Fest, rain or shine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park is hosting their Harvest Fest Saturday, rain or shine.
The event is from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the picnic area at the waterfalls side of the park.
The festival will have crafts for kids, a chance to make apple cider and if you bring food to grill, there will be a grill available.
There will also be a candle-lit trail and a bonfire.
“Yeah, we’re all excited. It looks like it’s going to be a great day tomorrow. Our Harvest Festival is an annual event sponsored by the Friends of Minneopa. It’s to get families to come out to Minneopa and to enjoy what we have to offer,” Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka said.
The event is free, but cars will need a permit that you can buy at the park.
