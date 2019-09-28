Minneopa State Park hosts annual prairie seed collection

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park hosted its Harvest Fest today.
Kicking off with the prairie seed collection.
Nearly 40 participants came out to help collect native seeds of the park.
There are about 15 to 20 varieties of native plants participants helped to collect.
The purpose of the collection is to replant the species in area of the park that are lacking.
Each of the participants pick a certain type of native seed to collect, then they sort and clean off the seeds.
Collecting native seeds has great impact on the surrounding area to maintain the wildlife.
“That’s really what the native animals need to survive on. So you know you’re talking everything from monarch butterflies all the way to many different types of native bees. And, they rely on these plants in order to get their nectar, their food and things like that. So, the more native plants you have, the more diverse wildlife you’re going to have,” Minneopa area naturalist Scott Kudelka said.
Through the years of holding this collection, area naturalists say the effect have been great.
