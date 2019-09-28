MSU Mankato dance team holds kids clinic for Harvest Bowl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU–Mankato Dance Team hosted its 5th annual kid’s clinic this afternoon.
The event aligns with the school’s Harvest Bowl with Maverick Football hosting Winona State.
The clinic allows kids, ages 5 to 12, to learn two routines from the MSU dancers to then perform at halftime.
In addition to the hours of practice, kids enjoyed a t-shirt, lunch and free admission to the game.
About 50 to 60 kids came out to take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the collegiate dancers.
“We basically just tell them, we want this to be a great experience for the kids. We want the kids to meet other kids that they’ve maybe never met before, making new friends, making new connections within the community," head coach of the dance team Jennifer James said.
Each year there is a theme to the performances and this time the team debuted Meghan Trainor inspired routines.
