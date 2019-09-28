Mt. Olive takes their fundraiser to the trails

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mt. Olive kindergartners to 8th graders trudged along North Mankato’s Bluff Valley to raise some money for various classroom materials.
“Every week leading up to it we’ve done a mini pep rally in our Wednesday morning chapel services to get our kids into it and have them have ownership of it,” Mt. Olive Principal Adam Pabelchik said.
This is the 2019 Charger Challenge.
For nearly a month, students gather pledges for their four-mile venture from Spring Lake Park, up Bluff Valley Trail, ultimately to Culver’s for some free ice cream and then back to the park.
Students look forward to this day all year.
“Starting on Monday on the week of the Charger Challenge, there are signs everywhere that have a countdown to this day," said Kristen Lukasek, a member of the Charger Challenge Committee. "This morning we started out the day with a big pep rally in the gym. The 8th graders start it, they get everyone wound up and pumped up for the big walk and they come here. It’s a very exciting day because it’s a day of school, but they don’t really have a lot of school.”
This year, the school set a goal of reaching $25,000 for 25 iPads to go in the classroom as well as band instruments. They exceeded that, raking in $26,480. Sweet success.
“Who doesn’t love getting outside on a beautiful day like this and enjoying some free ice cream from Culver’s?” Pabelchik asked.
