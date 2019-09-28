No. 2 Minnesota State defeats Minnesota Duluth in double overtime

By Jake Rinehart and Rob Clark | September 27, 2019 at 7:58 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 7:58 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 ranked Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team welcomed the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to the Pitch for the squad’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference home opener Friday afternoon.

Brynn Desens scored a goal at the 12:19 mark to put the Mavericks ahead 1-0. Desens’ goal was assisted by Dakota Wendell, her fifth of the season.

Minnesota Duluth quickly responded with a goal by Emily Hinz at the 12:35 mark that brought the contest level again.

The match went to overtime after being tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Jenny Vetter scored the go-ahead goal for the Mavericks in the 106th minute of play. Vetter’s match-winning goal was assisted by Wendell, her second of the match.

The Mavericks improve to 6-0-0 (3-0-0 NSIC) with Friday’s victory.

Minnesota State returns to The Pitch Sunday at 1 p.m. for a match against St. Cloud State.

