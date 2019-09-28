No. 2 Minnesota State defeats Minnesota Duluth in double overtime

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 2 ranked Minnesota State Mavericks Women’s Soccer team welcomed the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs to the Pitch for the squad’s Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference home opener Friday afternoon.
Brynn Desens scored a goal at the 12:19 mark to put the Mavericks ahead 1-0. Desens’ goal was assisted by Dakota Wendell, her fifth of the season.
Minnesota Duluth quickly responded with a goal by Emily Hinz at the 12:35 mark that brought the contest level again.
The match went to overtime after being tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Jenny Vetter scored the go-ahead goal for the Mavericks in the 106th minute of play. Vetter’s match-winning goal was assisted by Wendell, her second of the match.
The Mavericks improve to 6-0-0 (3-0-0 NSIC) with Friday’s victory.
Minnesota State returns to The Pitch Sunday at 1 p.m. for a match against St. Cloud State.
