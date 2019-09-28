People gather for finished veteran’s memorial

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca Veteran’s Memorial is officially finished. A large crowd gathered for a ceremony honoring the memorial.
Fundraising for the memorial has been underway since 2005. The memorial showcases hundreds of veteran’s names on the six walls that are illuminated at night.
“March of 2018 was really the starting phase of the project. The building season really pushed us back the summer form there on out we are finishing the project," said memorial chairperson Jill Stagman.
The ceremony consisted of guest speakers with many veterans in attendance.
You can still purchase a plaque to add a veteran’s name. It will be installed by Memorial Day every year.
