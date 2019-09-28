River Valley Dance Company to hold auditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new youth contemporary dance company will hold auditions for dancers.
The program is for ages 13 through 18 and will be taught by Sam Budzinski along with student director Katie Dimock.
Unlike other dance studios, dancers will not be competing in competitions, just one concert. The mission is to help dancers prepare for college or professional dancing.
They will be treating dancers with the same level of professionalism you would find in any professional company.
“So if we can take the kids out of the studio setting out of their teacher setting. And put them in a more professional setting and give them choreography maybe they haven’t seen before," said Dimock.
Auditions will be this Sunday the 29th at the Fitzgerald Theater.
For more information, visit this link.
