St. Peter wraps up 9th annual Oktoberfest

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the final day of Oktoberfest in St. Peter.
The festivities began on Friday and they will conclude tonight with live music.
Here's a look at the Kidtoberfest Parade from this afternoon.
Officials from the event said the parade had one of the highest participation rates to date.
The events that follow the parade are all family oriented to keep things on theme for Family Day, such as a bean bag tournament, pumpkin painting in the kids zone, and dancing.
This is St. Peters 9th Oktoberfest and the event is put on by the St. Peter’s Ambassadors.
