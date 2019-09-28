Upcoming events for 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote is coming up and Minnesota State University has events planned in recognition.
Events include a 12-panel traveling display showcasing the events surrounding the 19th Amendment.
Lori Ann Lahlum author of “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains", will be giving a presentation October 10th. Then, Oct 28th she will be honored with a book release program, joining her on stage guest speaker Sarah Carter from the University of Alberta.
All events are free and open to the public. To view a full list of events visit this link.
