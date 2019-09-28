Zimmerman to speak in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Looking for something to do over the weekend?
Head on over to Henderson where they’re hosting their Henderson Pride Days.
Enjoy a Henderson roll in and the community will welcome inspirational speaker Jack Zimmerman.
Zimmerman was wounded serving our country in 2011 and now shares a powerful message of building a positive attitude and shaping your perspective.
“I talk about with a good attitude you can overcome anything and with a bad attitude you can’t overcome anything,” Zimmerman said. “The perspectives that I have of serving in a third-world country and seeing everything I did and going through everything that I did, if I can have a good attitude and get through everything in my life then I can share some of those tools that I used to help you get through your life.”
Zimmerman is a Cleveland, Minn., native and has family ties to the Henderson community.
