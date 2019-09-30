MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 19-year-old Arizona man faces criminal sexual conduct charges in Blue Earth County Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she knew Joshua Etter from school and invited him over. She claims the two had consensual sex.
The following morning, the victim says Etter tried making sexual advances and she repeatedly told him no, but he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Etter denied the accusations during questioning with police.
Etter faces one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct.
He is due in court November 21.
