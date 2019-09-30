Family of Redwood Falls teen raising money for proper burial

On Sept. 16, crews began searching the Redwood River after 16-year-old Thunder Wamble Brothers Of All went missing while swimming with friends. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Lauren Andrego | September 30, 2019 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:01 PM

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — It has been two weeks since a Redwood Falls teen died in an accidental drowning.

The body, presumed to be that of Brothers Of All, was located and is at the county coroner pending identification.

Now, there is a way you can help.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help his family pay for a proper ceremony and burial.

Thunder Wamble Brothers Of All Thunder an amazing spirit was full of life, love, strength and a Spirit Sent Warrior, so sweet so kind. He was so very talented, music, art, beading, and a true nature child who saw the true beauty in people and nature.

Funds raised go directly to Brothers Of All’s grandmother.

