Family of Redwood Falls teen raising money for proper burial

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — It has been two weeks since a Redwood Falls teen died in an accidental drowning.
On Sept. 16, crews began searching the Redwood River after 16-year-old Thunder Wamble Brothers Of All went missing while swimming with friends.
The body, presumed to be that of Brothers Of All, was located and is at the county coroner pending identification.
Now, there is a way you can help.
A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help his family pay for a proper ceremony and burial.
Funds raised go directly to Brothers Of All’s grandmother.
