Good Thunder man accused of sexual assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 32-year-old man from Good Thunder also faces criminal sexual conduct charges, accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.
The victim reported Ryan Fitzsimmons, who was previously dating her family member, forced her to touch him inappropriately.
The victim claims Fitzsimmons told her if she told anyone he would make her do it again.
The victim also reported a separate incident where Fitzsimmons allegedly touched her inappropriately.
Fitzsimmons has denied all of the accusations.
He is charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.
