Hundreds gather at state capitol to honor fallen firefighters

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - It is a day to remember those who sacrificed their lives for others.
This is the seventh year on the last Sunday of September, a sea of uniforms and people gather at the state capitol to honor and remember fallen firefighters.
“Paying the ultimate sacrifice and dying in the line of duty is a tragic event and it’s just a small token that we can offer our support to the families, the fire departments and the communities to which these firefighters served," said President of the Minnesota Fire Chief Association John Cummingham.
This year, the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation highlighted six previously recognized fallen firefighters as part of their remembrance program. That included past Mankato Firefighter W.H. Wally Anderson who lost his life in the line of duty in 1930.
Walley’s name was enshrined into the memorial 4 years ago. Today he was remembered with a rose presentation.
