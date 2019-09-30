Hy-Vee suspends sale of Zantac, other ranitidine products

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday it has temporarily suspended the sale of all over-the-counter Zantac brand and Topcare brand ranitidine products.
The company says the action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent industry-wide product alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine, a probable human carcinogen.
The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients.
The FDA issued an official recall on Topcare 75mg ranitidine products, but no other Zantac brand products and Topcare brand ranitidine products have been recalled.
Ranitidine is an H2 Blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief.
CVS Pharmacies also have halted the sale of the products.
