Largest campaign in Gustavus Adolphus College history enters public phase

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The largest comprehensive campaign in Gustavus Adolphus College's history is entering the public phase with a hefty goal.
The “Show the World” campaign is the third comprehensive campaign for the college since the early 2000s.
The college has set a goal of $225 million.
Half of that money would go to Gustavus' endowment fund for scholarships, professorships and student research.
The remainder will go to upgrading campus facilities such as the Lund Center, the Gustavus Fund for day-to-day operations or designated for current use.
“We have about 28,000 living alumni. They see the value proposition that Gustavus Adolphus College offers. A four-year graduation rate as good as any in the country and a success story of our alums that produces the kind of leaders that our alumni and families want to have in their communities," said Thomas W. Young, vice president of advancement at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Even before going public, the campaign has already reached $155 million dollars, with only $70 million dollars to go.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.