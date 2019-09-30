Mankato Area Cross Culutural Connections to host (Mid)West of Somalia screening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections will host a screening of the documentary (Mid)West of Somalia on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
(Mid)West of Somalia is a film that shares the stories of nine Somali-American men and women who are striving for success while seeking a meaningful connection to the rural southern Minnesota communities they call home.
The film will be shown from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Sakatah Room of the Greater Mankato Business Development Center, located at 1961 Premier Drive in Mankato.
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.