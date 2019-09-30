Mankato Area Cross Culutural Connections to host (Mid)West of Somalia screening

By Jake Rinehart | September 30, 2019 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 3:40 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections will host a screening of the documentary (Mid)West of Somalia on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

(Mid)West of Somalia is a film that shares the stories of nine Somali-American men and women who are striving for success while seeking a meaningful connection to the rural southern Minnesota communities they call home.

The film will be shown from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Sakatah Room of the Greater Mankato Business Development Center, located at 1961 Premier Drive in Mankato.

This event is free and open to the public.

