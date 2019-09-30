Minnesota State-Mankato signs 5-year, $2.88 million contract with Maverick Software Consulting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato announced Monday that they have signed a five-year, $2.88 million contract extension with Maverick Software Consulting.
The partnership between the university and the software company provides students in the university’s Department of Computer Information Science part-time employment and real-world experience in software development skills.
The new contract, which was originally established in 2006, extends a partnership that has employed 142 Minnesota State-Mankato students to work on Maverick Software Consulting’s “Project Maverick.”
Seventy-two of the original 142 students were hired by Thomson Reuters, which supplies the software development and software testing tasks that students work on while continuing their academic progress, said Michael Wells, a professor in MSU-Mankato’s Department of Computer Information Science.
“We are very proud to say that 100% of our students who have completed the Project Maverick program have received full-time employment upon graduation,” said Wells. “It is rare to find a partnership where students, industry, faculty and the university all receive such dramatic benefits.”
