Minnesota State University, Mankato, South Central College to waive application fee during month of October

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato and South Central College will be participating in Minnesota’s “College Knowledge Month" during the month of October.
Minnesota State will be waiving its $20 application fee for new undergraduate students who apply for admission during the month of October.
South Central College in North Mankato offers a free application fee for new undergraduate students year-round, so they will be participating in “College Knowledge Event” by hosting events throughout the month of October.
Minnesota State University, Mankato and South Central College are joined by other colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system, formerly the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MNSCU), that are participating in “College Knowledge Month.”
“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State offer a transformational education, and are the most affordable and accessible options in the state,” Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said. “I encourage everyone who is considering higher education to take advantage of College Knowledge Month to fully explore the many opportunities available in Minnesota and take the first steps towards a brighter future for themselves and for their families.”
For more information, contact Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Admissions, South Central College’s Admissions Office or visit the Minnesota State system’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.