MSU Mankato recieves grant for Small Business Development Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU Mankato’s Small Business Development Center receives thousands of dollars in grant funds.
A total of 13 nonprofit groups is awarded two year grants totaling $2.7 million from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The center at MSU was awarded $274,000 in business development grants.
The funds will help MSU’s Small Business Development Center continue its mission of providing programs and services to small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Mankato area.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.