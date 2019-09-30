MSU’s department of Family Consumer Science celebrates 70 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Family Life Sciences at Minnesota State-Mankato is celebrating their 70th anniversary.
To celebrate the milestone, they are inviting all members of the community, students and anyone interested to come out for an open house on Friday.
The celebration will include a tour of the new food science lab, textile lab and classrooms.
Previously known as Home Economics
“Family Consumer Science education is one of the areas in the state where we need more educators," explained department chair Heather Von Bank. "We are the only program in the state of Minnesota that licenses educators so if you want to be a consumer science educator, it is right here at MSU-Mankato.”
The ribbon cutting on Friday will begin at 4 p.m.
