New St. Peter meal program focuses on outreach to east African elders

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A new St. Peter program will soon provide healthy Halal meals with focused outreach to east African elders.
The Horn of Africa Aid and Rehabilitation Action Network (HAARAN) aims to help east African families coming from refugee camps.
The East African Elder Community Meal Program will launch Oct. 10th from 11 to one at the St. Peter Senior Center and will be held on the second and fourth Thursday each month.
You have to be at least 50 to eat free.
Those under 50 can pay nine dollars for a meal.
Those interested should register on the city’s website.
“So as we discussed with the community they said, and we have also agreed with them that at least they need a meal site," said HAARAN leader Abdi Matan.
The program is open to anyone that wants to eat and learn.
