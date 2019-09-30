Minnesota Council of Churches helps refugees resettle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Council of Churches (MCC) Refugee Services has helped secondary refugees resettle since 2012.
They offer support in areas like finding housing and jobs for secondary refugees. Secondary means they have already been resettled in the United States before coming to Mankato.
“We meet, check their skills then we give training like how to fill applications, how to have interviews, how to apply for jobs independently. When we see that and analyze their skills, we reach out to employers and see the openings they have," said Community Navigator and Employee Counselor Ahmed Mohamud.
The United States typically welcomes about 70,000 refugees per year, although the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 fiscal years only saw approximately 45,000 and 30,000 refugees resettled to the U.S. Less than half of 1% of refugees in the world get the opportunity to resettle. Most stay in refugee camps for years or even decades.
To learn more about refugees and resettlement, LifeLong Learners is hosting a Refugee Resettlement 101 event at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota from 2-4 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The admission fee for the event is $5 for Lifelong Learner members and $10 for the public.
