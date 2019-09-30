Police searching for missing person last seen at Renaissance Festival

41-year-old Michael David Bear Grossoehme was last seen at the festival around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

By KEYC Online Staff | September 30, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 5:57 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police ask for help in finding a missing vulnerable adult last seen at the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee Saturday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Michael David Bear Grossoehme was last seen at the festival around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was seen wearing a white and black camouflage shirt, brown leather arm costume braces, black pants, black shoes, with a red cell phone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

