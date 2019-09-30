Pumpkin Junction holds it’s opening weekend

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Skye Farm has been in the Phillips family for nearly 125 years.
Since 2016, the farm has invited area families to come and enjoy their pumpkin patch – free of charge.
“We want people to have an experience with their children. We want it to just be about spending money. We’ve taken our kids and grandkids to places and when you end up spending $20 or $25 to get into something it’s really hard to enjoy your day,” Blue Skye Farms owner Lisa Phillips said.
Families can pick their own pumpkins, go on a hay ride, and play in the corn pit along with other fall activities.
This year there is an addition to the festivities for kids to find Fairy Jewels around the property to earn prizes.
Owners of Blue Skye Farms Lisa and Marty also gift those 18 and younger with a free pumpkin when they visit.
“My father in law grew up on this farm and it was his dream to have all these people here and he wrote me a very nice letter that I should offer everyone a free pumpkin,” Phillips said.
Visitors might recognize the cut out signs at the location from the former Pumpkinland in Vernon Center, which offered a similar experience.
With Pumpkin Junction continuing to grow... the farm will now host preschools in the area to enjoy the fun.
All in efforts to fulfill the family's goal of sharing the farm with others.
The annual event is held on the weekends and lasts from the end of September through October.
