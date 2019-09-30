St. Paul man arrested for damaging property after police pursuit

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 34-year-old St. Paul man faces charges after leading police on a pursuit that ended with him striking a light tower in Redwood Falls.
Officers responded to Tersteeg’s Grocery Store just after 4:30 Friday afternoon on a report of a fight in progress between a man and a woman near the gas pumps.
When officers arrived they tried making contact with the man, identified as Paul John Belmares.
Officials say Belmares got into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed.
He eventually drove through a chain link fence at Memorial Park, driving on the baseball field and striking a light tower.
The light tower crashed down onto his vehicle, pinning him inside. Officials say he was extricated from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.
He faces 7 charges, including fleeing in a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.