Fall is the time of year for an abundance of giants pumpkins

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s the third year that Andy Cramblit has grown massive pumpkins.
This year, one of the pumpkins weighed in at about 1,300 pounds (0.59 ton).
“We just kinda got into it a few years back and it’s kinda involved from there. And it’s turned into a way to give back to the community and also the industry of agriculture," said Cramblit.
One big pumpkin was donated to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, while others have been sold to private buyers, but Carmblit says he’s keeping one pumpkin for himself to harvest the seeds to grow them again next year.
