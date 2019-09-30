Xcel Energy denied petition to purchase Mankato power plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has denied Xcel Energy's petition to buy a natural gas power plant in Mankato.
The petition was to buy Mankato Energy Center, located near 3rd Avenue in Mankato.
The PUC said Xcel failed to show that the $650 million purchase, which would have come from ratepayer dollars, would be in the public’s interest.
Commissioners also cited a number of uncertainties in the case, such as the environmental impact.
The decision is not expected to affect Mankato Energy Center’s operations.
