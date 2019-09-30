Xcel Energy denied petition to purchase Mankato power plant

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has denied Xcel Energy's petition to buy a natural gas power plant in Mankato. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Lauren Andrego | September 30, 2019 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 6:15 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has denied Xcel Energy's petition to buy a natural gas power plant in Mankato.

The petition was to buy Mankato Energy Center, located near 3rd Avenue in Mankato.

The PUC said Xcel failed to show that the $650 million purchase, which would have come from ratepayer dollars, would be in the public’s interest.

Commissioners also cited a number of uncertainties in the case, such as the environmental impact.

The decision is not expected to affect Mankato Energy Center’s operations.

