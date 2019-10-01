Approval process restarted for Enbridge Energy’s pipeline replacement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota utility regulators prepare to discuss restarting the approval process for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.
The project had been on hold because of legal challenges by environmental and tribal groups.
The Public Utilities Commission meets TODAY to decide how to proceed in complying with a court order for more study on the potential effects of spills in the Lake Superior watershed.
