CHS announces expansion plans for Fairmont soybean processing plant

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - CHS announces expansions to the soybean processing plant in Fairmont.
The plant will be expanding by 30% and adding 30% more production capacity. The expansion is estimated to be around $100 million dollars.
The project is funded by CHS and tax abatement agreements made with the city of Fairmont, Martin County and the Fairmont Area School Board assist with property taxes. The expansion is due to recent area trends in the industry.
“We’ve seen a lot of livestock growth in the area and they demand soybean meal, so we’re expanding and we think that will help with the supply of soybean meal, it may make soybean meal a little bit smoother, we’ll be making more we’ll have more storage and trucks shouldn’t have to wait quite as long,” said Fairmont CHS plant manager, Brandon Nordstrom.
Construction is already underway at the Fairmont location and completion is expected by fall of 2021.
