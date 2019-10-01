Class teaches Mankato residents basics of aerial silks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The chance to get outside and exercise in southern Minnesota might soon be coming to an end, but there’s a creative way to workout indoors in Mankato.
At Studio For Hire, you can learn the basics of aerial silks in an intro to silks class.
The class teaches participants how to dance with fabrics that hang down from a beam on the ceiling.
It costs between $129–179 for a six week class.
“Yeah, so aerial silks is the combination of strength you would get at a gym or through sports and then also combining dance," instructor Latauschia Jenson said.
You can sign up for classes here.
