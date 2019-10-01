Deadline for REAL ID one year away

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesotans will be required to have a Real ID to fly within the United States exactly one year from Tuesday.
Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act came after the Sept. 11 attacks to enhance travel safety.
Minnesota is one of the last states to enact the program.
Beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years or older will need a REAL ID or passport, along with your standard ID, to fly within the United States.
You’ll still need a passport to fly outside of the United States.
“For a real I.D, you need a certified birth certificate, social security card, but not laminated, and your address documents like your current driver’s license or utility bill," says Blue Earth County License Center Administrator Suzanne Jensen.
She also adds that you will need a certified marriage certificate or court document if you have ever changed your name.
Only about 10% of Minnesota’s currently have a REAL ID.
The state suggests getting one sooner to save yourself time in the future.
