Furnace safety as heating season approaches

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As winter approaches it’s important to practice furnace safety and preparation.
Now is a good time to have a professional come look at your furnace before it begins to be used.
Once the snow does arrive, make sure to keep outside vents clear from snow to prevent carbon monoxide from seeping into your house.
“You want to have a carbon monoxide detector close to bedrooms. Usually with 10 feet of any sleeping areas. Also to have fresh batteries in them. Want to make they are not expired if you look at the back of the detector you’ll see a date of when they go bad," said service technician Isaac Horn.
It’s also a good time to replace your furnace filters.
