Gov. Tim Walz Proclaims October as “Cybersecurity Awareness Month” in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Minnesota on Tuesday.
The governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan say that the proclamation draws attention to the need for public education and action regarding cybersecurity.
“Secure technology is critical to ensure that everything from our bank accounts to our elections are safe and protected,” said Walz. “We’re making sure Minnesota is evolving by educating folks about emerging cybersecurity threats and making sure Minnesotans’ personal data is protected.”
“Minnesotans spend a significant amount of time on internet-based devices, whether they are helping children with homework, updating family through social media, or using their computers for work,” said Flanagan. “It’s crucial that we understand how the devices we use every day can be at risk, and how to best protect ourselves and our families from these challenges.”
Minnesota Information Technology (IT) Services (MNIT) will be sharing cybersecurity tips with the public on social media and education state employees regarding best practices and the most recent threats to their information throughout the month.
“Every Minnesotan is capable of becoming better about protecting their information,” said Commissioner Tarek Tomes. “Whether it is looking at the privacy settings of your social media accounts, understanding how a ransomware attack can impact critical services, or utilizing more secure password technology such as multifactor authentication, we all have a part to play in ensuring that information is secure.”
While MNIT continues to protect citizen data and state systems, it is not the final solution in preventing cybersecurity attacks. MNIT Chief Information Security Office Aaron Call recommends technology users following these best practices for:
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.