Hagedorn to host town hall in Watonwan County

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a town hall in Watonwan County on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as part of his 21-county town hall event tour.
This will be Hagedorn’s eighth in-person town hall on the tour, which began in July.
The Watonwan County Town Hall will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Madelia High School, located at 320 Buck Avenue Southeast in Madelia.
Watonwan County residents and constituents of Minnesota’s First Congressional District are invited to attend the town hall.
