Holiday assistance programs registration nearing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The time to sign up for Holiday assistance programs is coming up later this month.
Programs include the Holiday Sharing Tree, Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Christmas Food Basket
Services are for residents in Blue Earth County and North Mankato.
Registration is Monday October 21 through Friday, October 25 at 700 South Riverfront Dr. in the community room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register you’ll need a government issued I.D., such as an EBT or Ucare card, proof of government assistance need, a current bill verifying your address and the birth dates of eligible applicants living in your household when registering
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.