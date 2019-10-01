Judson Bottom Road boulders added to Benson Park playground in time for fall festival

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The city of North Mankato has moved some of the boulders that previously caused Judson Bottom Road to close to Benson Park, just in time for the park’s fall festival.
The road has since reopened, and the boulders, which are now part of the playground, are safe to play on.
The park is now getting ready for the Party on the Prairie Fall Festival, which will be on Oct. 5 from 2-7 p.m.
The event is free and will include a corn pit, scarecrow walk, hayrides, live music and more.
“It’s open for everybody. There’ll be tons of activities. A lot of people, or I know that I’m always looking for something fun to do outside when it’s beautiful out, and this is just a great location. I mean the park is great," Katie Heintz, with the North Mankato Taylor Library, said.
There will be fall food and drinks available for purchase.
