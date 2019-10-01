Minnesota woman auctioning off over 200 tractors

VERGAS, Minn. (Gray News) - A Minnesota woman is trying to figure out what to do with the hundreds of tractors her husband left behind when he passed.
Keith Kicker was a chief financial officer by day and a collector extraordinaire by night.
The Minnesota native had a passion for tractors, with more than 200 in his collection.
"It was fun to see the excitement when he would work on something," Cheryl Kicker said. "He would buy a parts-tractor and then come in and say, "Guess what, I got it running!' And it's like, good, now you need another one."
Cheryl and Keith were married for 30 years when Keith passed away from a rare form of leukemia in February, leaving Cheryl with all these tractors.
She said he had been collecting for as long as they'd been married.
"It would just amaze me how much he learned himself," Cheryl said. "He taught himself how to do everything. He really grew putting these together. It was really fun to watch."
Cheryl said collecting was something her and Keith did together and that these tractors bring back a lot of memories.
She added Keith had an appreciation for history and how things were done in the past.
"It's sad to see all of these things here and know he's not here to enjoy them any longer," Cheryl said. "But it's nice to know that they will go to people who will add them to their collection and enjoy them."
Cheryl plans to have an auction of her own in honor of Keith. She said she has been preparing for this auction since the beginning of May.
She said she's had a lot of help from the community, the church and friends.
"It makes me happy," Cheryl said. "That they get to see the fruits of his labor of all his time collecting."
Cheryl said it's bittersweet saying goodbye to these tractors, but that she hopes wherever they end up, that Keith's legacy lives on.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, Cheryl will have an open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for everyone to come out and see Keith's collection.
The auction itself is online and load out is on Oct. 19 and 20.
For more information, here are a couple of links you can visit: https://www.aumannvintagepower.com/project/details/48831/aumannvintagepower.com
