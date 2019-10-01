MnDOT transfers control of Highways 253, 254 to Faribault County effective immediately

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Motorists driving along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota may soon see road signs that they are unfamiliar with.
The ownership of Minnesota Highways 253 and 254 have officially transferred from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to Faribault County, effective Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Highway 253 from Interstate 90 to the city of Bricelyn is now Faribault County Road 23 and Highway 254 from I-90 to the city of Frost is now Fariabult County Road 17.
Turnback funds totaling $8.65 million are being provided to Faribault County to restore the 11.3 miles (18.19 km) of roadway to an acceptable condition. MnDOT is also providing $560,000 for a one-inch overlay for both highways.
The proposed Faribault County 2020-2024 five-year plan includes a permanent pavement rehabilitation that includes four-foot-wide paved shoulders for both highways.
Highways 253 and 254 are just two of several 200 series roadways that MnDOT is working to transfer to a proper level of government.
